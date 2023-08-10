Ralph Rowell

Funeral Services for Ralph Bodie Rowell, age 97, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Building Contractor and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. Ralph was a proud World War II veteran, where he served with the United States Coast Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A. Matthew Rowell and Sally Bodie; his wife, Saranelle Smith Rowell; his son, R. Kenneth Rowell; his daughter, Sara R. Stewart; his sisters, Catherine R. Dossett and Lucy Rowell; and his brother, Jack Rowell.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Stanley (Catherine) M. Rowell; his granddaughters, Melissa (Coy) L Smith, Amy (Tim) R. Ford, and Leah Rowell; his grandson, Josh (Denise) Rowell; and his 6 great grandchildren, Jordan, Kendall, Madeleine, Layla, Kamryn and Lily.

