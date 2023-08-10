Ralph Rowell

Published 1:17 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Ralph Bodie Rowell, age 97, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Building Contractor and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune.  Ralph was a proud World War II veteran, where he served with the United States Coast Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A. Matthew Rowell and Sally Bodie; his wife, Saranelle Smith Rowell; his son, R. Kenneth Rowell; his daughter, Sara R. Stewart; his sisters, Catherine R. Dossett and Lucy Rowell; and his brother, Jack Rowell.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Stanley (Catherine) M. Rowell; his granddaughters, Melissa (Coy) L Smith, Amy (Tim) R. Ford, and Leah Rowell; his grandson, Josh (Denise) Rowell; and his 6 great grandchildren, Jordan, Kendall, Madeleine, Layla, Kamryn and Lily.

