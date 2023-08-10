Barbara Burmaster Alexander Published 1:23 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Barbara Burmaster Alexander, of Picayune, Mississippi, entered the gates of heaven on July 28th, 2023, at the age of 81 surrounded by loved ones at her side.

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 25, 1941, to the late Albert C. Burmaster, Sr. and Wilhelmina Russell Burmaster. She is the mother of three sons, Brian Alexander (Tessa), Ronald Alexander (Tasha), and the late Ryan Alexander. She is the grandmother of Brittany Miller (Chris), Zachary, Abigail, Sophie, and Nova Lee Alexander. She is the sister of Albert Burmaster, Jr., Doris Klein, Audrey Joy, Edna Boutian, and the late Shirley Boutian. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

She was an Avon representative for many years before retiring as a retail cashier. Barbara loved spending time with her family and enjoyed going to family gatherings. She enjoyed crawfish boils, Kellie’s Po-boys, and other local eateries.

Funeral services will be held August 3rd, 2023, at Picayune Funeral Home, 815 S. Haugh Ave., Picayune, MS. 39466. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2618 Hwy 43, South Picayune, Ms. 39466 Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238. www.picayunefh.com