Annette Vaughn Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Annette Maude LaPointe Vaughn, age 85, of Picayune, MS, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Annette was born in Dexter, Maine on September 19, 1937 to Trease and Alfred LaPointe. Her family moved to South Carolina where she would meet and marry her husband of 71 years, Noah S. Vaughn who was in the US Air Force. Annette was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. During her husband’s Air Force career she maintained the home and family through many moves across the country and overseas. She loved to fish, crochet, and work her word search books. She was an avid country music fan, loved butterflies, and collected many things, including coins, stamps, dolls, and Avon bottles.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Noah S. Vaughn; her parents, Treasa Urdahl and Alfred LaPointe; sister, Arline Higgins; brothers, Alfred, Alton, and Andrew LaPointe; and son-in-law, Dannie Goodman.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carol Goodman, Marilyn Vaughn Franks (Chuck), and Rebecca Vaughn (Timmy Stockstill); grandchildren, Stacie Morgan (Sam), Dawn Smith (Matthew), Sarah Toulson (Travis), Rachel Cogan (James), Timmy Stockstill Jr. (Taylor) and Krysten Monroe (Ward); great-grandchildren: Alexis, Cole, Aubrie, Gunner, Gage, and Ronin Morgan; Dillon, Madison, Macie and Drew Smith; Nathaniel and Asher Toulson; James Cogan Jr., Addyson Hill, Jackson Monroe, Khloey Stockstill, Beau Meadows and Kollyns Stockstill; great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Baylis and Penelope Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11:30 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Charles Franks will officiate the service.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Enhabit Hospice who went above and beyond in the care and devotion given to their mother during this difficult time in their lives.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude, stjude.org in memory of Annette.