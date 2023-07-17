Mary E. Meitzler Published 8:04 am Monday, July 17, 2023

Funeral Services for Mary E. Meitzler, age 82, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

A native of Soso, MS, she worked at Hallmark and City Stationary for over 20 years. Mary was a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church, and the JOY Sunday School Class. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. William “W.T.” Thomas English and Lula Mae Shoemaker English; and brothers, Horace English and Billy Ray English.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Jim C. Meitzler; children, Todd (Shelly) Meitzler, Russ Meitzler, and Lisa (Hunter) Dunaway; grandchildren, Stephanie (Patrick) Bell, Hannah (Scottie) Meitzler, Olivia (Jeremy) Quave, Caleb (Katherine) Dunaway, and Chase Meitzler; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Hollis (Kay) English; sister, Martha Helen Sumrall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Youth and Children’s Ministry, Roseland Park Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 11 North, Picayune, MS 39466.