Carol Eden
Published 2:57 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023
Carol Eden, 94, of Picayune, MS, died on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Bedford Care Center
of Picayune.
Carol was born May 5, 1930, in Windsor, Ontario Canada. She was a homemaker and a
member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Vesey; one son, Tim Eden;
one sister, Elizabeth Vesey Souliere; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Eden; two children, Gordon F. (Bonnie) Eden,
Elaine J. (Gary) Gokey; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and a host of
extended family, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (1000 Goodyear
Boulevard, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:00 am. Visitation thirty
minutes prior to the Mass. Burial in Memorial Gardens Cemetery (2618 Highway 43
South, Picayune, MS, 39466).
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.
