Byron H. Ruth, 85, of Eighty Four, PA passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in his home where he wanted to spend his final days with family.

Byron was born June 8, 1937 in New Orleans, La., a son of the late Milton & Dolores Hayford Ruth.

After graduating from De La Salle High School and Tulane University School of Mechanical Engineering in New Orleans, La., Byron spent six months in the U.S. Army and 5 years in the Army Reserves.

Byron worked for forty years at the Westinghouse (and later Bechtel), Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory as a staff engineer, division manager & from

1992-2000 as the General Manager. It was a career that he truly enjoyed.

Byron was a longtime member of the English Setter Association of America and the South Hills Kennel Club. He enjoyed the companionship of many English Setters over the past 45 years and the friends he made through the sport of showing dogs.

Upon retirement, Byron enjoyed making model airplanes, visiting airplane museums & air shows, watching Pittsburgh sports teams, attending the SOB luncheons, gardening,

“John Deering”, cajun cooking, traveling (especially to his hometown, New Orleans), and solving the daily NYT crossword puzzles with his wife.

Survivors are his wife of 23 years, Dianne (Dede) Ranier Ruth: sons David (Carla), William (Sue), and Thomas (Julie) Ruth; daughters Mary Katherine Mallory (Jack), Susan Boone (Jim); step-son, Matthew Collier; grandsons Michael, Philip, Justin, William, David; granddaughters Taylor, Courtney, Meghan, Emily; step-granddaughters Jennifer & Jacqueline.

In addition to his parents, Byron was preceded in death by his stepmother, Olive St. Germain Ruth, his first wife of 34 years, Mary Margaret Fuller Ruth, and daughter-in-law, Jean Taylor Ruth.

Byron was a brilliant gentleman of impeccable character, great wit and a tremendous laugh. He will be greatly missed!

A private service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory my be made to the American Heart Asso. (www.heart.org), the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund org), or the AKC Take the Lead (www.takethelead.org) An Engineering scholarship is also being planned in his memory.