2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration Published 9:43 am Monday, June 5, 2023

And the Home of the Brave! Save the date because this will be worth the wait Picayune!

The 2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration will be held July 4, 2023, at Friendship Park located at 1701 S. Haugh Ave. This is an all-day event; with fun starting at noon and the fireworks show beginning at 9 pm. There will be a patriotic Golf Cart Parade, the kid’s dance party, live music, food trucks, and more! It’s a day that’s all about fun!

For more information about the event, or if you would like to be a vendor or volunteer, please contact info@picayune.ms.us.