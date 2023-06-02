2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration

Published 9:43 am Monday, June 5, 2023

By Special to the Item

And the Home of the Brave! Save the date because this will be worth the wait Picayune!

The 2nd Annual Independence Day Celebration will be held July 4, 2023, at Friendship Park located at 1701 S. Haugh Ave. This is an all-day event; with fun starting at noon and the fireworks show beginning at 9 pm. There will be a patriotic Golf Cart Parade, the kid’s dance party, live music, food trucks, and more! It’s a day that’s all about fun!

For more information about the event, or if you would like to be a vendor or volunteer, please contact info@picayune.ms.us.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Art & Entertainment

Best of Pearl River County Awards: Celebrating Excellence in our Community

Miss. Blueberry

Watch Live- Miss Mississippi

Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers named NFCA All-American

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar