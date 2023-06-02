Published 10:32 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

The Poplarville Book Club will be meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 am. They will be reviewing the book Beloved by Toni Morrison.

The Summer Reading Schedule of upcoming programs @PPL is as follows:

Tuesday, June 6 @10:30 – “Let’s Meet by the River” with Jerry Jenkins.  Interactive play and learning about the West Indies drums.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Tuesday, June 13 @10:30 – “Nature Sketching” with Robin Veerkamp.  She will show the children how to sketch.

Tuesday, June 20 @10:30 – “Planting Seeds of Kindness” with Donna Porter.  A motivational speaker will talk about treating each other with kindness and planting sunflower seeds.

Tuesday, June 27 @10:30 – “Science on the Geaux” is an interactive program about animals.

Tuesday, July 11 @10:30 – “Mississippi Snowball Fight” will be the last program. Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes for a water fight on the library grounds.  Don’t forget to bring your water guns! 

More Uncategorized

Two Mississippi Students Named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

2022 State of Preschool Report recognizes Mississippi as one of top five states for high-quality pre-K

Burnham, Green named Bulldogs of the Week

Silver Alert Issued for 19-Year-Old Hunter Ray Patterson in Mississippi

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar