Published 10:32 am Friday, June 2, 2023

The Poplarville Book Club will be meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 am. They will be reviewing the book Beloved by Toni Morrison.

The Summer Reading Schedule of upcoming programs @PPL is as follows:

Tuesday, June 6 @10:30 – “Let’s Meet by the River” with Jerry Jenkins. Interactive play and learning about the West Indies drums.

Tuesday, June 13 @10:30 – “Nature Sketching” with Robin Veerkamp. She will show the children how to sketch.

Tuesday, June 20 @10:30 – “Planting Seeds of Kindness” with Donna Porter. A motivational speaker will talk about treating each other with kindness and planting sunflower seeds.

Tuesday, June 27 @10:30 – “Science on the Geaux” is an interactive program about animals.

Tuesday, July 11 @10:30 – “Mississippi Snowball Fight” will be the last program. Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes for a water fight on the library grounds. Don’t forget to bring your water guns!