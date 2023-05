Errol Arena Published 2:35 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1pm., at his resident at 151 Plantation Road in Carriere, MS., for Errol Arena age 80, of Carriere, MS. who passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his home. A native of New Orleans. LA.

In lieu of flowers we will appreciate live plants or donation. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.