POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s Dobie Holden Stadium was bursting at the seams with the excited families and friends of more than 500 graduating students anticipating their big moment.

The morning ceremony awarded degrees to 229 students from Career Technical Education programs including Allied Health and Nursing. The invocation was given by Anna Grace Spier of Carriere, the National Anthem was sung by Sam Miller of Poplarville and the Benediction was done by Julie Ladner of Kiln.

The afternoon ceremony recognized 342 students receiving an Associate in Arts degree. The invocation was given by Kathryn Scharwath of Oak Grove, the National Anthem was sung by Sarah Harrington of Lumberton, and the Benediction was done by Grant Holladay from Kiln.

“We want to tell you how absolutely amazing each of you are,” said PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood. “Each graduate here today is a story of a person determined to succeed, no matter the challenge.”

Several student groups were honored by Breerwood throughout the ceremonies, asking associated students to stand an be congratulated. The groups included Phi Theta Kappa, National Technical Honors Society, PRCC Middle College, Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute, and more.

Graduates were also reminded of the Wildcat Way.

“You are asked to walk your journey with pride, to show respect to all you encounter, to always demonstrate what it means to treat others with class, and to carry yourself with character,” said Breerwood. “We encourage you to carry that same philosophy with you as you graduate today.”

Donald Wayne Myers, Jr. completed his degree in Respiratory Therapy last December and has been working at Forrest Health in Hattiesburg. His parents joined him for graduation, proud to see their son’s achievements.

“I’m currently on medical leave as I recently had a kidney transplant,” said Myers. “Coming back for graduation is awesome. It’s been a while since I graduated high school, so it is good to walk for this degree. I’m thinking about eventually continuing my education to become a physician assistant.”

Grant Holladay completed his Associate of Arts degree with a Business Pathway with the goal of obtaining a degree in International Business. He has been an extremely active student on the Poplarville Campus both academically and through various campus activities including his role as Pearl River Community College’s mascot W.C. Rivers for the past two years.

“Pearl River Community College has given me countless friends, opportunities, and experiences that I will always cherish,” said Holladay. “As I move on to Mississippi State University, I thank the instructors, mentors, family, and friends who helped me get where I am now.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to graduate from this institution that has given me so much and I look forward to my next chapter.”

Both ceremonies were live-streamed for families and friends who were unable to attend the events of the day in person. The footage will be available on PRCC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

