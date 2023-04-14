Nella Blair Published 5:48 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Nella Allen Blair gained her angel wings on April 9, 2023. She was 72 years old.

Nella’s life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were Blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here. Nella was an avid reader and an amazing mother and grandmother. When she wasn’t working or looking after little ones she could be found visiting with her friends or helping those in need. Not a day went by where Nella didn’t talk about how much her children, grandchildren, and family meant to her. Family was arguably her most important achievement in life.

Nella is survived by her children, Scott (Cheris) Blair, Steven (Ceci) Blair Jr, and Shelby (Tim) Linens. Her grandchildren, Donovan Blair, Delorean Calloway, Kaila Hand, Heather (Travis) Miley, Skye Fletcher, Thad and Alie Linens, Victoria and Gabe Agustin, her brothers Robert (Sandy) Allen and J.W. Allen and countless extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Bob and Peggy Allen.

A Memorial Service is being held graveside at Cope cemetery in Burleson, Texas on May 20th, 2023 @ 11 am CST.