The Poplarville Storytellers Guild Published 12:51 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Poplarville Storytellers Guild will meet on Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Poplarville First United Methodist Church, 708 Julia Street, Poplarville, MS 39470. Both storytellers and listeners are welcome to this free meeting. Light refreshments will be served.

Please feel free to call with any questions: 601-463-2963.