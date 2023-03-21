Raymond Golleher Sr. Published 5:52 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Mr. Raymond Golleher, Sr. of Poplarville passed away March 11, 2023, from a stroke. He was a long-time junkman at the Pass Christian Flea Market on Menge Ave.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Donna Golleher, a daughter, Tracey Varner, a grandson Jay.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years Carolyn Norene Golleher. A brother Rick Golleher of Wa., a mother-in-law Maggie Lewis of Poplarville. His children Raymond Golleher, Jr., and wife Leah of Poplarville. Myy Golleher and wife Scarlett of D’Iberville, Sara Nadon of Lake Stevens, Wa., Ty Roars of Hawaii, Sarah Golleher of Salem OR, Renee (Kelly) Hearne of Columbia, Gregg Hearne, and wife Angie of Columbia. Grandchildren Sy, Kaden, Lexi, Rylee (Chelsey), Lillian, Analisa, Dylan, Elishah, Brooke, Kai, Levi, Logan, and Mikayla. Great grandchildren Adeline, Ashton, Ava, and Luis.