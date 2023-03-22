Catch Louisiana’s Lainey Wilson & Chapel Hart on the CMT Music Awards Nominee Special

The “CMT Music Awards Nominee Special” at 9 p.m. Monday will feature two of Louisiana’s finest — country singer Lainey Wilson and former “The Voice” finalists and Poplarville, MS native group Chapel Hart.

Wilson, with four CMT Music Awards nods, will talk about her nominated videos alongside fellow nominee Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton, and “CMT Music Awards” co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

While the harmonizing trio of Chapel Hart sisters; Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle (who grew up in Tupelo), now calls New Orleans home. For their special performance, the women will share the stage with the incomparable ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner will host Monday’s half-hour special.

The “2023 CMT Music Awards” airs at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, on CBS.