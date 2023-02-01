Vernon Mitchell Published 9:16 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

“ I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” II Timothy 4:7

Vernon “Mitch” Windell Mitchell was born May 14, 1950 in Tampa, Florida to the late Richard

and Sarah Mitchell. He has four sisters and one brother: Mary Vesta, Phette Mitchell, Cynthia

Fayson, Clara Russell and Richard Mitchell.

Vernon transitioned this life on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Slidell,

LA.

Vernon will be tremendously missed by those who knew him and leaves behind many memories

for them to cherish. Left to treasure his memory, a loving wife, Rose Mitchell; son, Derrick

Mitchell, daughter, Erica Mitchell; Sisters, Mary Vesta, Phette Mitchell, Cynthia Fayson (Carl),

Clara Russell; Brother, Richard Mitchell (Theresa); brother-in-law, Dennis Reese; sister-in-law,

Romana Shaifer and a multitude of family and friends.

Visitation will be held 12:30 – 2:30 pm at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street,

Picayune, MS and Graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023

at Picayune Cemetery, 8 th Street, Picayune, MS. Reverend Dr. Darren H. Mitchell,

Officiating. Interment will follow with Military Honors.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.