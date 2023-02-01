Ann R. Kuykendall Published 9:11 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Ann R. Kuykendall, 84, of Picayune, Mississippi, died on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Kuykendall was born October 9, 1938 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a retired motel manager and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ann enjoyed needle work and was devoted to her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ameal and Charlotta Scrughan Milligan; two brothers, Ameal Milligan and James Robert Milligan.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Fledia E. Kuykendall; three children, Lester (Patricia) Kuykendall, Michael (Lisa) Kuykendall, Mary Trahan; two siblings, William Milligan, Betty Pye; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; extended family, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery (2618 Highway 43 South, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the ceremony at graveside.

