Picayune wrestling fall short in district meet Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Picayune wrestling hosted the 1st round of the District Dual Tournament. Picayune failed to reach a South State Championship appearance against the Vancleave Bulldogs after losing to Mendenhall.

Before facing Mendenhall, Picayune won their match against MS School for Death & Blind, 72-0. They then lost to Mendenhall by a 42-42 tying forfeit. Picayune had two forfeits, and Mendenhall had only one.

There were several stand-out performances this past Tuesday afternoon. Nine wrestlers combined for a total of 10 pins. Jayden Hebert (2), Tony Brewer, Hunter Woodson, Darian Champlin, Jayden Hebert, Ajay Kolaprath, Cade Desselle, Barrett Williams, and Ingrid Soto all had pins.

With Picayune out of contending for a team state Champion, 11 individual wrestlers will compete in the South State’s individual matches Saturday, Feb. 11 at Vancleave high school. Followed are the weight class and competitors.

106lb- Tony Brewer

113lb- Hunter Woodson

126lb- Uriah Burton

138lb- Darian Champlin

145lb- Grayson Stricklin

152lb- Jayden Hebert

160lb- Ajay Kolaprath

170lb- Cade Desselle

182lb- Collin Christensen

220lb- Barrett Williams

285lb- Micah Williams

Head Coach Daniel Mosley led the Picayune wrestling team to a 11-7 season.