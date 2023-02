Election ends today in Mississippi Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

This is a reminder that qualifying for the 2023 Election ends today in Mississippi at 5 p.m. Heres a recent update of the qualifying candidates.

CHANCERY CLERK

MELINDA SMITH BOWMAN (R)

CIRCUIT CLERK:

NANCE FITZPATRICK STOKES (R)

CONSTABLE NORTH:

DANNY JOE SLADE (R)

JUSTIN RODGERS (R)

CONSTABLE SOUTHEAST:

TREY BECHTEL, III (R)

TODD DOUGLAS (R)

SHANE MICHAEL EDGAR (R)

RICKEY MCCLENDON (R)

CONSTABLE SOUTHWEST:

JAMES EDWARD BOLTON (R)

NEIL DUGAS (R)

RHONDA POCHE JOHNSON (R)

CHARLES KEVIN KELLY (R)

CORONER:

DEREK TURNAGE (R)

COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:

MIKE PATTEN (R)

ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2:

REBECCA TAYLOR

ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4:

REGGIE HANBERRY

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE NORTH:

BEN BRELAND (R)

GREG SHAW (R)

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SOUTHEAST:

DONALD FAIL (R)

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SOUTHWEST:

JASON HUNT (R)

MARCUS WHITFIELD (R)

JIM GRAY (R)

SHERIFF:

DAVID ALLISON (R)

JOSEPH HARALSON (D)

SUPERVISOR 1:

DONALD HART (D)

SUPERVISOR 2:

MALCOLM PERRY (R)

JOEY REYNOLDS, JR (R)

TONI SHUBERT (I)

SUPERVISOR 3:

HUDSON HOLLIDAY (R)

CARL LADNER (R)

CRUZ RUSSELL (R)

SUPERVISOR 4:

JASON SPENCE (R)

PERCY C. QUIN, III (I)

SUPERVISOR 5:

CHRIS ALISON (R)

RICHARD L. CRAWFORD (R)

BRYCE LOTT (R)

DONNIE SAUCIER (R)

DOUGLAS (RICKY) SAUL (R)

SHANNON HARRELL (R)

TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR: