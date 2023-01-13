Sandra Lee DeTerra Published 2:05 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

December 25, 2022

Sandra Lee DeTerra left this world peacefully on Christmas Day, 2022. She impacted many with her love of life, sense of humor, and cheerful personality. Sandra was born December 23,1946 to George and Zulma Shivers and grew up in Picayune, Mississippi. She was valedictorian at Picayune Memorial High School and a proud member of “The Pride of the Tung Belt” Picayune Maroon Tide’s Band, in which she played clarinet. She received undergraduate and master’s degrees in mathematics from Mississippi State College for Women and Louisiana State University, leading her to join the faculty of Gulf Coast Community College, Gulfport. She and her husband, Raymond DeTerra, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June 2022. With his service in the Air Force, Raymond, Sandra, and their children moved frequently, living in Minnesota, Mississippi, Florida, Alaska, and Washington State. They loved traveling to Spain, Mexico, Canada and across the United States, especially in New England to see the fall leaves. Sandra is remembered as a caring teacher and colleague at University of Alaska and Bartlett High School, where she taught math during 30 years in Alaska. Her strong Catholic faith led her to serve as a catechism teacher, Church Council member, and Knights of Columbus volunteer. She loved music, collecting antiques, playing with her dogs, and going to the theatre. She created many special connections with people she met and had friends across the country. Sandra was most proud of her family. She is survived by husband Raymond, daughter Andrea, sons David and Michael, and five grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma and will be deeply missed. A memorial was held at St. Michael’s Parish in Olympia, Washington on January 9th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.