Basketball: Picayune remains undefeated, Lady Hornets clinch win and Lady Blue Devils loss three straight

Published 12:07 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Picayune's Troy Carter shoots a three-pointer during Picayune's win over Long Beach. -Photo by David Thornton Jr.

Basketball scores and standing as of Jan, 30.

Picayune

The Lady Maroon Tide recently lost to the Long Beach Bearcats 56-35 on Jan 27 senior night game. The girls are 3-21 this season and still in search of their first district win.

The Maroon Tide boys beat the Bearcats on senior night 50-17. They played the McGill-Toolen Yellowjackets the following Saturday, Jan. 28, and lost, 61-60 The boys are 12-14 this season and are No.1 in the 5A Region 7 standing at 6-0.

Picayune’s next game is against Bay High, on Jan 31, 2023, at 6 p.m. and 7:30.

Pearl River Central

The Lady Blue Devils recently lost to West Harrison Hurricanes, 42-23 on Jan. 27. The girls are 13-8 overall and are No.2 in the district at 2-2.

The Blue Devil boys lost 58-42. The boys are 11-13, still looking for their first win in the district.

PRC basketball will play at Long Beach on Jan 31, 2023. girls tip off at 6 and boys at 7:30 p.m.

Poplarville

Lady Hornets recently beat the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies on Jan 27, 46-40.  The girls are 9-8 and 303 in the district sitting at No.3 in the 4A region 7.

The Hornet boys recently lost to the Aggies, 56-18. The boys are 0-19 this season still searching for their first win of the season.

The Hornets will travel to play Columbia at 6 p.m. and 7:30.

