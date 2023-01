Americlean Grand Opening Published 11:27 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Friday, Jan. 6 was the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Americlean.

Americlean is a family-owned business that services in collecting medical and aphis waste and property disposal. In other words, they are a medical waste processing and sterilizing facility located at 201 Street A in Picayune MS.

The owner is Glen Neal, inquiries can contact email: glen@americleangroup.com