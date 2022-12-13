Rita Spiers Quick Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Rita Spiers Quick

December 10, 2022

Rita Spiers Quick, 73, of Picayune, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her residence

She is preceded in death by her parents; James Oliver & Kathleen Puyper Spiers; two brothers, Carlie Spiers, BoBy Spiers; and one sister, Melody Spiers.

Family members include her life partner, Howard Cox; four daughters, Alecia Stockstill, Stacey (Steve) Stanford, Caroline Putnam, Suzanne Harbeson; one sister, Regina (Ronnie) Stockstill; one brother, Benny Spiers; grandchildren, Meagan Stockstill, Jessie Stockstill, Lexie Stockstill, Kayla Smith, Karly Stanford, Stevie Rae Stanford, Chance Putnam, Carson Putnam, Lane (Caitlyn) Fazende; ten great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Spiers, Kathy Spiers.

Private graveside services are planned.

Picayune Funeral Home, 815 South Haugh Avenue, Picayune, MS, 39466. (601) 798-5238