Noah S. Vaughn Published 1:47 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Funeral Services for Noah S. Vaughn, age 91, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Service will be officiated by Charles Franks.

Noah was born and raised in Picayune, MS. After graduation from Industrial High School, Noah joined the US Air Force where he served 20 years before retiring. Upon retiring, Noah started a second career teaching high school auto mechanics at Raeford High School in North Carolina. After teaching for 20 years, he retired and returned to Picayune. Noah was an avid car lover, from racing cars to restoring antique cars. Noah was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Annette of 71 years. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Silas Vaughn; and Lula McGehee Vaughn; son in law, Dannie Goodman; and brothers, John Cameron Vaughn, and Londell “Wimpy” Vaughn.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, Annette Maude LaPointe Vaughn; children, Carol Goodman, Marilyn (Chuck) Franks, and Rebecca (Timmy Stockstill) Vaughn; grandchildren, Stacie (Sam) Morgan, Dawn Smith, Sarah (Travis) Toulson, Rachel (James) Cogan, Timmy (Taylor) Stockstill, Jr., and Krysten (Ward) Monroe; great grandchildren, Alexis, Cole, Aubrie, Gunner, Gage, and Ronin Morgan, Dillon, Madison, Macie, and Drew Smith, Nathaniel and Asher Toulson, James Cogan, Jr., Addyson Monroe, Jackson Monroe, Khloey Stockstill, Beau Meadows, and Kollyns Stockstill; great great grandchildren, Oliver Baylis, and Penelope Morgan; and nieces, Johnice Layton, Diana Johnson, Michelle Smith, Lisa Beck, and Amy McArthur.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com