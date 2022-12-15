Larry Frierson Published 2:40 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Memorial Services for Larry Frierson, age 79, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Peyton Lee will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Farmer/Logger and a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson W. Frierson and Ethel Mae Kellar Frierson; sister, Lyuna Craft.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kimberly Frierson (Kenneth) Lee, Sonya Frierson (Scott) Wilkerson, and Tessa Frierson Fortenberry; grandchildren, Kaleigh (Logan) Stockstill, Landon Fortenberry, Harlee Fortenberry, Delana (Cole) Tarnok, Brittany Wilkerson, Auston Wilkerson, and Brandon (Kayla) McQueen; great-granddaughters, Whitleigh Stockstill, Tillie Tarnok; great-grandsons, Kannon Stockstill, Tripp Tarnok, Bryce McQueen, Grant McQueen, and Nolan McQueen; brother, C.W. Frierson, daughter-in-law, Audrey “Pumpkin” Kennedy; aunts, Shirley Holden and Dora Frierson; beloved cousin/bonus brother, Billy Wayne Frierson; bonus son, Kelley Barber; numerous nieces and nephews; his special friend, Robin Harris.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Walter Gipson IV for his devotion to their father. A special thank you to Enhabit Hospice and Glenda Amacker for their devoted care of Larry during his extended illness.