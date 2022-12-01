Jane Ann Odom Published 1:32 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Jane Ann Odom

November 23, 2022

Jane Ann Odom, age 83 of Perkinston, MS passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was primarily a homemaker and member of United Church of God in Laurel, MS. She enjoyed spending time with her family and considered her family her life’s work.

Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her son, James “Jamey” Odom; parents, Lawrence Ladner and Cornelia Dedeaux Ladner; and brother, Lester Ladner. Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Levi Odom of Perkinston; daughters, Ann Brackett (Mike) of Maryville, TN, Patty Odom of Poplarville, MS, and Blythe Odom of Picayune, MS; a brother, Hershel Ladner (Billie Sue) of Poplarville; two grandchildren, James Brackett, and Jenna Brackett; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at White Funeral Home in Lumberton, MS. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the funeral home chapel where friends may visit from 12:30 pm until service time Greg Musgrove will officiate services and burial will follow at Odom’s Cemetery assisted by Lance Ladner, Kyle Ladner, Mark Ladner, Tyler Ladner, Trey Aycock, and David Aycock as pallbearers.

Arrangements entrusted to White Funeral Home, Poplarville, MS.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Odom family.