On Tuesday, January 31st, 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Join the Crosby Memorial Library for their Youth Knowledge Cafe. A special guest, Mr. Harold Vicknair, Jr., a 3D design specialist, will discuss video games and virtual reality design. There will be a virtual reality simulation following the presentation! For more information, contact the Crosby Memorial Library at 601-798-5081