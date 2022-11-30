The North Shore Report Published 10:28 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By SARA PAGONES | The Times- Picayune Staff writer

Victims mourned — Ruth Prats was a mainstay for Father Otis Young after he suffered a major stroke — driving him to hear confession and even writing for him until he regained the use of his arm, Young’s niece said. Now, Young has been identified as one of two victims of a brutal double homicide, and the fear is that Prats is the other. Reporters Michelle Hunter and Joni Hess give us a look at their lives. One person has been arrested in connection with the shocking crime.

Two girls and their dog — Two sisters, ages 4 and 7, and their dog, Artemis, were found safe in the woods several hours after they went missing from the yard of their Folsom home. On Monday night the girls were located thanks to community efforts and multiple agencies involved in the search. Breaking news reporter, Carlie Wells has the story.

Coroner, parish tug of war — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston hoped that a judge would order Parish President Mike Cooper to obey the state Legislature and return his agency’s property — 13 acres and a well — without any strings attached. But Judge John Keller sided with the parish, and now Preston says he’ll be forced to sue for damages.

