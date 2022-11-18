Jerry Lee Bond Published 3:57 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Jerry Lee Bond

November 16, 2022

Jerry Lee Bond, 87, of Poplarville, Mississippi, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Bond was born March 2, 1935 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Icham and Velma Lee Bond. A farmer at heart, he was retired from the New Orleans Fire Department and the Mississippi Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. He was a member of Juniper Grove Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Conley Earl Bond.

Family members include his wife Peggy Bond; four children, Brian (Andrea) Bond, Kirk Bond, Donna (Eddie) Chester, Lance (Carol) Bond; one sister, Carol (the late Howard) Pritchett; two stepsons, James Head, Jerry (Stacy) Head; grandchildren, Chris (Lauren) Bond, Rachel (Dylan) Sumrall, Jason Bond, Hollie (Lee) Shope, Nick Chester, J.D. (Tina) Head, Garrett (Rhodora) Head, Gracyn (John) McMahon; two great grandchildren, Salome Head and Spencer Head.

Funeral services will be held at Juniper Grove Baptist Church (289 Juniper Grove Road, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11: 00 am. Private burial will follow. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 9:00 am until services, Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Juniper Grove Baptist Church or the charity of one’s choice.