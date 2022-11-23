Home of Chuck and Selvia Kennedy Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

1 of 2

By, Darlene C. Adams,

Chuck and Selvia Kennedy would like to welcome you to their North Hill home, and hope the sights, sounds, and smells you encounter will step you back in time to your own treasured memories of the holiday season. As you enter the front door, the two-story foyer is aglow with lights and garland that ascend the staircase inviting you to explore further. To the left is a cozy office with a small tree displaying eggshell ornaments, handmade by the parent of a student at Chuck’s first teaching job.

Entering the formal dining room, the table is set for the holiday season. The antique candelabra holds candles purchased in England in the mid-fifties by Chuck’s mom Mattie, as was the antique teacup collection housed in the curio cabinet.

Up the staircase, you will encounter the bedroom of grandson Jackson, decorated in the nature theme and tree filled with ornaments that reflect his love of fishing and the outdoors in general. The antique fishing basket, reels, turkey call and bird whistle were passed down in the family, reflecting a multi-generational love of hunting and fishing. Framed on the wall are badges collected from Jackson’s dad’s days pursuing his rank of Eagle Scout.

A large guest bedroom has a tree elegantly decorated in gold and silver. On the wall hangs a painting of magnolias by the late Trula Seal. The dresser is used as a backdrop for a manger scene which depicts the real meaning of Christmas, the birth of our Jesus Christ.

The bedroom used by granddaughter Elizabeth, has a ballerina theme tree harkening back to the years spent in dance school by Aunt Janine, whose last pair of pointe shoes are hung from the footboard. At the head of the bed hangs a hand-woven silk shawl designed with a stork motif which was purchased by Chuck’s father in Okinawa to bring home to his bride at the end of World War II. The framing was the inspiration of the late Bill and Bettye Hursey. Bettye sewed the backdrop to highlight the intricate design of the shawl.

The bonus room, used as a bedroom by youngest grandson, Jon David, features nutcrackers and Santas. Scattered throughout the rooms are beautiful Christmas quilts which are the handiwork of Debbie Brumfield. The bathroom provides a moment of whimsy as you observe Charlie Brown and Snoopy admiring the tree that Charlie has chosen.

Descending the staircase is the master bedroom with tree decorated in handmade ornaments crocheted by Selvia’s late sister. In the master bath, the tub deck is dressed for Christmas by a driftwood tree made from wood collected in Olympic Peninsula in Washington state.

Returning to the great room, you will observe the table that Grandpa Dave rowed out into the surf and rescued from a sailing ship sinking off the coast of Okaloosa Island in the 1920’s. The antique secretary bought in England is home to Mattie’s collection of Royal Doulton and Wedgewood.

The tour finishes with the kitchen, decorated with all things gingerbread.