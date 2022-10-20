MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

Published 10:14 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County.

A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Heidi Harriel, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

William Carey University to hold alumni rally at Blanc and Brick

PCCC has a new location in town

Family Advocacy Program needs help to help those in need

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar