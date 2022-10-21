Jessie Nicholson

Funeral Services/Memorial Services for Jessie Ann Nicholson, age 95, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Corinth Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Thigpen Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Bro R. T. Buckley will officiate at the Graveside Service.

Bro. Ray Spence will officiate the Funeral/Memorial Services that will be held at Corinth Baptist Church.

A native of Conewango Valley, NY, she was a Assistant Manager at Sears, and a member of Corinth Baptist Church .

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Worden and Mabel Betsy Brooker Worden; her husband, Nick Nicholson; her 2nd husband, Ulmer Nicholson; her son, Guy Robert Dye; and her brother, Earl Worden.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joanne Stevenson; her son, Fred (Irene) Dye; her 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, and friends.