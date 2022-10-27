Frederick Villars

October 20, 2022

Funeral Services for Frederick Michael Villars, age 80, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 am at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell, LA under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a New Orleans Firefighter. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was an avid golfer, hunter, and enjoyed making clocks and other woodwork in his spare time. Fred took great joy in spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement Louis Villars and Nila Mary Webber; and his brother, Ronald Clement Villars.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Bartholomew Villars; his son, Frederick Michael Villars, Jr.; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

