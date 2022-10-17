Bears close out 2022 home slate with win over Holmes

The emotions were high heading into Saturday’s match with Holmes because it was not only the final

regular season match at John I. Hurst Stadium for the Bears this year but it was also sophomore night

with the festitivities taking place afterward.

And by the time the many sophomore received their recognition to close the night, they were all smiles

as just moments prior, the Bears picked up a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Bulldogs.

“I’m so proud of the guys for stepping up and locking it in,” Southwest head coach Zach Mills said. “We

felt good, we felt confident and we just went with it. It was beautiful.”

What may be icing on the cake for Mills and his staff is that both Southwest (6-5, 3-4) goals came via

sophomores.

The first didn’t come until the 35 th minute in the first half. Franco Fasoli gained possession of the ball

about 20 yards out and sent it past the Holmes keeper to the left before richocheting it off the left post

and in.

“I saw the defender with the ball and I just pressed and he gave me the ball. I put my body in and I knew

that I had to take that shot,” Fasoli said.

Even though they were up 1-0, the Bears did not rest. Their second goal came around the 55 minute

mark when Jacob Cochran threw the ball in from around the near-side corner only to have it hit off of a

Holmes player before going in, making it a 2-0 score.

From there, the Bears continued their stellar defensive play to preserve the win.

The Bears will be back in action on Tuesday as they visit the Hinds Eagles.