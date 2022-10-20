Birth Announcements

Chelsea Lizet Moss and Joseph Hill of Waveland, announce the birth of their daughter, Bailey Reyn Hill, born on Oct. 2, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Brandi Nicole Chuter and Michael Anthony Chuter of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Emersyn Rayne Chuter, born on Oct. 10, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Cassandra Brown and Daryie Crosby of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Emilie Grace born on Oct. 5, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Makenzie Love Thigpen and Nicholas Ryan Thigpen of Carriere, announce the birth of their son, Knox Lee Thigpen, born on Oct. 12, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Shelande Nichole Guillotte of Carriere announces the birth of her daughter, Maclee Chantelle Guillotte, born on Oct. 10, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Amber Lynn Kelly and Kevin Kelley Jr. of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Faye Kelly, born on Oct. 7, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Carrin Nicole Emmons and Andrew Demoulette of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Isia Rae Nicole Demoulette, Born on Oct, 11. 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Ashley Michelle Wesselman and Cody Allen Wesselman of Carriere, announce the birth of their son, Johnny Allen Wesselman, born on Oct. 13, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.