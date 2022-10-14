Matthew Mitchell, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Matthew Mitchell, a U.S. History and psychology teacher at Picayune Memorial High School, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Mitchell has been teaching for the past four years, all of which have been within the Picayune School District.

He likes teaching because everyday is a new day, there is never a dull moment and he learns just as much from his students as he teaches them.

One things he wants his students to take away from their time in his class is that every one has the potential to succeed and education is the key to reaching that success.

Mitchell’s students might be unaware that he is a big college sports fan, especially the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

“If I’m not at work or home, I’m usually catching a football or baseball game in Hattiesburg,” Mitchell said.