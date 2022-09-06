Paula T. Davis, age 66, of Carriere, MS, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 surrounded by all of her family and friends. Her passing will leave behind a great chasm in the lives of her family and loved ones.

Funeral Services for will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11:30 am at West Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at West Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in West Union Baptist Church under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

Born in New Orleans, she lived in Slidell until the age of four, when her family moved to the Picayune area. Paula was a Cashier at City Rexall Drugs and a member of West Union Baptist Church. Her time here on earth was spent enjoying her family, cooking, shopping, loving on her furbaby, Teddy and her “honey do” list with her loving husband.

She was the beloved daughter of the late James Edward Terrell and Uranie C. “CheeChee” Hover; greatly loved sister of the late Allen (Debbie) Terrell.

Paula leaves behind her loving husband of 49 beautiful years, J. R. Davis; she is the beloved mother of Ivory Davis and Devin (Phillip) Verge; caring grandmother of Jayden Davis, Allie Mitchell, Parker Verge, Addelynne Verge,and Leighton Verge; sister of Eddie (Lynn) Terrell, Terry (Cathy) Terrell, and Keith (Linda) Terrell.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com