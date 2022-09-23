Linda Fabre

Linda Alsobrooks Fabre, age 81, passed away the morning of September 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born August 22, 1941, in Picayune, MS, to Henry and Lucille (Casanova) Asher. She married the love of her life, Wesley Elijah Alsobrooks, and was a doting mother to two daughters, Tammy Knight and Connie Madrid. Linda was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lucille Asher; her husband, Wesley E. Alsobrooks; her daughter Tammy Knight; and her son-in-law, Tony Knight.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Connie (Mark) Madrid; her granddaughter, Nicole (David) Waaga; her grandson, Clay Knight; and her great grandson, Gabe Waaga.

Family, friends, and those whose lives she touched are invited to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1000 Goodyear Boulevard, Picayune, MS to attend a Mass of Christina Burial Services on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 pm. to grieve, support each other, and reminisce about Ms. Linda. Visitation will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Bernard Papania will officiate the service.