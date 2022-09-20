John Jackson

Memorial Services for John A. Jackson Sr., age 75, of Nicholson, MS who passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 will be held, Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Scott Downes will officiate at the service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Carl Jackson and Vera Honeycutt Jackson; son, Lester Gerard Gauthier; sister, Linda Thigpen.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kristina R.G. Foss, children, John Allen (Jeanina Erwin) Jackson Jr., Charlotte Jackson, Christine Jordan, Kelly Jordan, Devin Hernandez, Melissa (Matt) Gauthier, and Kaitlyn (Anthony) Morton; grandchildren, Brittany Jackson, Houston Erwin, Luke Williams, Marlaina Eads, Charity Morton, Addison Morton, Lilliana Morton, Ryan Salgado, and Sierra Jackson; sister, Corliss Alford; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

“The truth will set you free!” if you know you know!

“Masks preferred” thank you for your understanding during this difficult time in our lives.