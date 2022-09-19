High school football recaps

Recap of Poplarville’s blow out win against Terry and Pearl River Central’s slow start to another loss against Sumrall.

PRC vs. Sumrall

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils lost 20-7 on the road to the Sumrall Bobcats.

“Early on we let the nerves get the better of us and it took us a while to settle in, once we started playing we did a lot better, said head coach Jacob Owen,” Our guys didn’t quit. We had to roll some guys both ways. We dealt with cramps, some (players) got hurt, we just couldn’t quite get to the finish line. But I thought the kids played hard, they never quit, they never gave up.”

Sumrall scored two early field goals and they went inside the end zone off two rushing drives. PRC scored on their first drive of the third quarter thanks to a BJ Bellelo goal-line rush. Defensively, Treyton Mitchell led the Blue Devils in tackles with 12 and Konnor Cazenave has two sacks.

PRC is now 0-3 on the season. They’ll host The Picayune Maroon Tide (4-0) this Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Poplarville vs. Terry

The Poplarville Hornets scored two touchdowns in all three quarters then one touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat the Terry Bulldogs 48-6.

In quarter one, Maurice Travis scored first, then Avan Jarvis had the second touchdown of the night. Both were rushing drives. In quarter two, Terry completed a pass for a touchdown but their PAT was blocked by Mark Will. Poplarville went up 21-6 after a Jarvis rushing touchdown, then 28-6 after a 2-yard Travis rushing touchdown. In quarter three, quarterback Matt Will scored a 32-yard rushing touchdown then Jarvis score off 10-yards. The last Poplarville score was made by Benny Jarvis Jr. who ran it 70-yards.

Matt Will threw 2/4 for 69 yards. Maurice Travis had 11 carries for 113 yards with two touchdowns, and Avan Travis had 16 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

“We played a big and physical football team in Terry, I was looking forward to seeing who we faired against a team like that. We’re physical ourselves, we played real hard, we ended up wearing them down and put a lot of points on the board,” said head coach Jay Beech.

The Hornets are now 3-1 and they’ll host the Pass Christian Pirates this Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.