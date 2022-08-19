Robert Larson

Memorial Services for Robert Raymond Larson, age 84, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, will be held Monday, August 22, 2022, at 6:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Dan Young will officiate the service.

A native of Moorhead, MN, he served 20 years in the United States Air Force and after retiring was employed at Stennis Space Center for 22 years as an electrician.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Martin Larson and Hazel Adeline Van Buskirk Larson; his son, Robert “Rob” JW Larson; and his sister, Theo Berry.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Treva Rae Gust Larson; his children, Duane (Maria) Larson, Richard (Theresa) Larson, and Shelly McQueen; 6 grandchildren, Jonathan McQueen, Justin (Ashley) McQueen, Christopher (Sky) Larson, Robert T. Larson, Rachel Larson, and Ramon Larson; 2 great grand daughters, Collins McQueen, and Camille McQueen, several nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to the SPCA, Picayune, MS, 1700 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.