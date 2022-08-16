Crews complete repairs ahead of schedule, I-20/55 now OPEN in Jackson

JACKSON, MISS—Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews have successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. The roadway is now CLEAR for travel.

Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.

In addition to repairing the dip, crews repaired damaged sections of guardrail, cleaned up interstate signage and performed several routine bridge inspections along the closed stretch of interstate—all work that would have taken place later this year and required lane closures.

