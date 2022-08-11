Calvin Charles Mack Atkinson, Jr. A Native of St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana and resident of Vidalia, he passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was 47.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 5:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Saturday August 13, 2022. Service to begin at 6:00 p.m. at The Life

Church of Picayune, 801 Highway 11 South, Picayune, MS. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.