Bulldogs To Battle Louisiana In Preseason Test

STARKVILLE – With less than a week before first serve, the Mississippi State volleyball team faces Louisiana in an exhibition match for a preseason test on Saturday, Aug. 20.

First serve is set for 4 p.m. CT at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville. Admission is free while fans can also follow the match courtesy of live stats.

The Bulldogs began their preseason camp on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and have since had 15 practice sessions over a 9-day span.

“We are looking forward to finally getting to compete against another team and a real opponent this weekend,” said head coach Julie Darty Dennis . “We have had a productive preseason. We are excited to see the progress we have made and learn where we still have work to do. The only way you gain all that information is to compete. We are very much excited to welcome Louisiana to the Griss on Saturday.”

MSU looks to continue their success from the 2021 season under fifth-year head coach Dennis. The Bulldogs are coming off a 25-6 campaign, while the Rajin Cajuns posted a 15-11 campaign in 2021.

Gabby Waden and Lilly Gunter will look to build off the successful 2021 campaign. Waden captured All-SEC, AVCA All-South Region pick and AVCA All-America Honorable Mention, while Gunter earned several Defensive Player of the Week’s.

For the 2022 season, the Bulldogs have 13 returners, including six starters. Offensively, State returns 84.6 percent of its kills (1,454-of-1,718) from a season ago. Shania Cromartie , Lauren Myrick , Sania Petties , Deja Robinson and Rebecca Walk all garnered a kill per set with Waden.

Itching to see an expanded role from last season are Yuliana Amador , Katie Culumovic , Avery Fitzgerald , Francesca McBride and Burgundy Walters .

The Bulldogs add two transfers to the roster in Lacey Jeffcoat and Emily Oerther . Jeffcoat joins the squad from Troy University where she led the team in digs during her four years with the Trojans. Oerther joins MSU from Penn State where she posted 119 assists and 25 digs.

Mississippi State’s freshmen class is ready to make an impact and features Sophie Agee , Georgia Anne McCarter , Caylee Sharkey and Sanaa Williams .

Saturday’s match comes as MSU’s lone exhibition match before beginning the 2022 campaign. State will open up regular-season play Friday, August 26, against Milwaukee in South Bend, Indiana, and taking on Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 27.

“Our fans have been a huge part of our success,” said Dennis. “We hope the fans will come out and get an early look at the 2022 team. Hail State!”

For more information on the Bulldog volleyball program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateVB” on Twitter, Instagramand Facebook.