PRC’s Little Blue Devils volleyball camp is underway in new gym

The Pearl River Central High School volleyball team held a Little Blue Devils summer volleyball camp to help fundraise for their jerseys at the gym at Pearl River Central Elementary School.

The gym’s floor was refurbished and a concession stand and locker rooms are planned for the gym. Volleyball Head Coach Nicole Brown said this was just a start in making each volleyball team feel pride and look forward to the season.

“This week was our first week to ever have a gym,” said Brown.

Pearl River Central Elementary will be the new home for the Lady Blue Devils home games but on Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 the gym was reserved for the community.

An estimated 55 children attending kindergarten through 8th graders were at Friday’s camp. They all got PRC volleyball shirts and the chance to experience a camp with the new Lady Blue Devils. Each Lady Blue Devils player was introduced to the community with a showing of their skills by demonstrating a perfect set, spike or serve. The demonstrations started by using a beach ball, so the kids could learn how to properly place their hands for a set, the proper body alignment for serving and proper ball control when hitting the ball. Children also got a chance to play a game of tug of war. At the end they all played a game of volleyball.

“I want them to build relationships with these kids. Just like we’re building our relationships with these third graders because one day we want them to come and play for us,” said Brown.

A second day of the camp will include many of the same activities, but end outside with water balloons. The next fundraising opportunity for the new volleyball team will be on Friday, July 29 during the Lady Blue Devils Blue vs. White scrimmage.

Cutline: Lady Blue Devil Cali Melton demonstrates the proper hand and palm placement for setting the ball during day one of the Little Blue Devils Summer camp held this week.

Cutline Lady Blue Devil Amelia Rodriguez demonstrates to camper the proper way to hit a volleyball during day one of the Little Blue Devils Summer camp this week.