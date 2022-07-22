Let Us Be Content

By Erlene Smith

Now godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and clothing, with these we shall be content. I Timothy 6:6.

Many people today are living frantic lives because they are lacking contentment. Many of us are striving for more money and financial stability, a promotion on the job or recognition and popularity in society. Our long days are filled with endless hours of toil and struggle leaving our nights restless and sleepless because of unresolved problems of how to advance further.

Life is short even if we live a long time, and it is impossible to enjoy life when relationships and home life are neglected and sacrificed for worldly ambitions. Solomon wrote: Better one handful with tranquility than two handfuls with toil and chasing after the wind. Ecclesiastes 4:6.

Rather than spending all of our time on things that don’t last and things that can’t satisfy our longings; let us come to God in faith and claim

His promises of an abundant life. James 5:17 tells us: “But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy.”

If we live our lives with faith and in obedience to our living Lord, He will give us strength and knowledge to achieve contentment which will make our lives rich and meaningful. Then we can say with Solomon: “I know that whatever God does, it shall be forever. Nothing can be added to it, And nothing taken from it.” Ecclesiastes 3:14.

Prayer: Lord, Thank You for blessing our lives with contentment. For this, we praise and glorify Your Holy Name!

Scripture: NKJV.