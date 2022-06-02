Richard Asher

A Celebration of Life for Richard Laverne Asher, age 83, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, will be held at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired Construction Superintendent Sparten Construction Company. Laverne enjoyed working in his shop, making bird houses and many many other items. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lamar Asher, Sr. and Anice Bennett Asher; his sisters, Dorothy Rigby, Joycelyn Nameth, LeAnnice Asher, and Maisie Asher; and his brother, Terry Asher.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Carolyn Mitchell Asher; his loving and devoted daughter, Kim (Edison) Williams; 2 granddaughters, Kaitlyn V. Williams, Makenna E. Williams; his brother, Joseph “J.L.” Lamar Asher, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

