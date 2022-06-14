“THE LORD is my shepherd: I shall not want. Psalms 23:1 KJV

Dec. Larry Dennis Covington, age 68 of Carriere, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 8th, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1pm at St. Matthew M.B. Church. Visitation will be held Friday June 17, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at St. Matthew M.B. Church. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Maxie, MS. Dr. Michael A. Kelly will officiate the service.

Larry was born in Oktibbeha County, Starkville, MS to the late Willie Mae Trotter Boyd, L.D. Boyd, and W.H. Covington. He attended school at Earl Travillion and Forrest County High School where he played on the first integrated football team. He continued his education at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he majored in general studies. Larry was a true Mississippi country boy. He loved fishing, hunting, and football. He loved cooking for his family. He was known for his gumbo, jambalaya, fried catfish, and barbeque ribs. He was an avid Saints fan and loved his westerns shows; Gun Smoke and Bonanza were among his favorites.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife Pam of nearly 34 years, his two children, Derrien and Colby, a grandson, Marcel Amir Covington; two godsons, Terry J. Robinson, Jr., and Jeremiah Mark; one brother, Donnie R. (Linda) Covington; one sister, Shelia (Steven) Johnson; and one aunt, Elizabeth Johnson. God siblings Carey Ann Duck, Terry J. (Shari) Robinson, Sr., and Sammie L. Coffer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae Trotter Boyd; his fathers, L.D. Boyd and W.H. Covington; his brother, Willie Louis Covington, and his sister, Mary Dean Williams. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home