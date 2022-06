Jayson Scott “Bubba” Biehl, age 22, of Carriere, MS passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Samantha Rita Guidry.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Bryan Donald Biehl; sister, Carmen A. Biehl; numerous friends and loved ones.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.