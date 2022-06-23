Glenda “Joycelyn” Pearson, age 87, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022.

She was born June 1, 1934 in Yoakum the oldest daughter of Elbert and Lura Smith Ponish.

Joycelyn attended and graduated Sam Houston High School in Houston. Following graduation she met and married Forrest Clifton Pearson, a Mississippi native, they married on April 11, 1951. They initially settled in Houston, lived in Torrance, CA then resided in Picayune, MS for 48 years. In 2012 they returned to Texas to be near their daughters. They were married 61 years at the time of her husband’s death in 2012.

Survivors: 3 daughters, Terri Guy (Ray) of Leander, TX, Cheryl Stewart of Austin, TX and Karla Pell (Kenny) of Atkinson, NC; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alene Bryant of Quitman, TX and Diane Greer of Yoakum.

Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Forrest Pearson; youngest daughter, Rhonda Colleen Frierson; grandchildren, Kia Michelle Pell and Joshua Cole Frierson; younger sister, Ann Marie Price.

Funeral service was held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Elvis Whaley officiating. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association.

