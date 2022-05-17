Two Pearl River Wildcats named All-MACCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The first batch of postseason awards have come out and the Pearl River softball program had two players named to the All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference teams. Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) earned First Team and her batterymate Dallyn Nance (Nanih Waiya) was named Second Team.

BRINSON ANNE ROGERS

Rogers was awarded the honor after finishing the 2022 campaign as one of the top pitchers in the NJCAA.

The right-hander’s name was scattered throughout the NJCAA leaderboards this season. She finished first in strikeouts per seven innings (13.39), second in strikeouts (299) and third in ERA (0.94). Rogers held a 17-5 record while tossing 16 complete games. She also saved two games.

“Brinson did a phenomenal job this season,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “She consistently kept batters off guard and handled the pressure well. We are proud of her and can’t wait to see what she does next year.”

DALLYN NANCE

Nance saw time in the outfield and at the designated player position but found a home behind the plate when Rogers was in the circle. In the batter’s box, Nance hit .316 with 22 RBIs, 19 runs,

seven doubles, three triples and three homers.

“Dallyn is such a competitor,” Meeks said. “She is driven and is passionate about this sport and her teammates. I’m so proud of her toughness all year. This is a great honor, and we are happy to have her back next year as well.”

2022 SEASON

The Wildcats are fresh off a season where they collected a 31-17 record. Pearl River’s 31 wins were the most since the program won 30 games in 2010. PRCC also finished with a 20-8 record

in conference play. The Wildcats finished the year ranked among the top 10 teams in the country, coming in at No. 9. They were featured in every edition of the NJCAA rankings and ranked as high as No. 7.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).